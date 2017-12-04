If you thought that your Sephora holiday binging was a secret, you thought wrong. The store knows you’re blowing your budget on all things beauty, and instead of shaking a metaphorical finger at your frivolous shopping habits, it's here to reward you for your good deeds — with a huge holiday coupon.
From now until December 12 or December 13 depending on your rewards level, all Beauty Insider, VIB, and Rouge members can save $15, $20, and $25, respectively, off their purchases of $50 or more. Yes, this coupon can save you up to 50% off a $50 purchase. And that, friends, is Christmas music to our ears.
All you have to do is enter the code “2017REWARD” at checkout both in-store and online. The only caveat? This is a one-time coupon, so use it wisely.
We suggest using it on those high-ticket purchases you've had sitting in your shopping cart for the past few weeks. Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Palette, a collection of warm rich red tones, is a great pick that you can rarely find on sale. Or, if you're looking for a good skin-care buy, we recommend splurging on the Algenist Genius Liquid Collagen. According to R29 Senior Beauty Editor Alix Tunell, "The collagen-rich serum is the perfect marriage of science and luxury. The formula is made up of thousands of micro-bubbles filled with omega fatty acids suspended in a collagen gel base that penetrate deep into your skin to deliver hydration and plumpness."
No matter how you spend it, make sure you do — because you'll regret passing up a deal this big. But the clock is ticking: Beauty Insiders only have until December 12 and VIB/Rouge members have until December 13. Grab your holiday shopping list, and go, go, go!
