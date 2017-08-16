20 Fall Launches At Sephora Our Beauty Editors Are Loving

We're not in the business of telling anyone to stow away summer's lightweight foundations, coral lipsticks, and waterproof mascaras, but we also have a hard time resisting all the new products launching at Sephora this season. Nothing says fall like cooler temperatures and a whole new beauty routine, right?
Always on the hunt for innovative formulas to make our lives a little easier and less stressful, the editors at R29 did our due diligence to find the cream shadows that last through torrential downpours, tinted balms that look far chicer than lipstick, and foolproof base makeup that won't accentuate dryness. (In other words, all the things you want for fall.)
Click through the slides ahead for some our favorites.