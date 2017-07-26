The Makeup Sephora Employees Actually Buy When It's Hot As Hell Outside

It's hard to take advice on melt-proof foundation from a Sephora Pro wearing it in a store that's regulated to a frigid 62 degrees. But what does that army of baked and contoured employees actually reach for when they walk out of the sliding glass doors and into Times Square on a muggy day in July? Turns out, a hell of a lot of setting spray — and a few under-the-radar longwear products.
We hit up six Sephora full-timers for the makeup they really buy when they're headed to the beach, festival, outdoor bar, or anywhere that doesn't have the luxury of central air conditioning and touch-up mirrors every two feet. Check out their picks, ahead.