It's 8 a.m. and you've just applied a fresh coat of foundation before leaving the house. You walk outside and you're immediately assaulted with a shot of hot, humid, muggy air straight to your face. Your foundation, which looked amazing in the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment, now feels like the ultimate cake fest. You give yourself a good blot, but nothing gives.
Let's face it, we're in the peak of summer and that means heat and humidity has our makeup on the fritz. But that doesn't mean we're willing to ditch foundation altogether; it just means we have to reach for lightweight formulas. A good rule? When in doubt, opt for a water-based blend. Unlike their oil-based counterparts, water-heavy iterations tend to be almost weightless and buildable on the skin.
Haven't found your perfect bottle? Check out our favorites ahead.