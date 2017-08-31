Huda Beauty's New Desert Dusk Palette Is Going To Be An Instant Sell-Out

There's no denying that our eyes have been spoiled over the past few weeks with the launch of Anastasia Beverly Hills' new Subculture shades as well as Urban Decay's Naked Heat palette. But if you weren't one of the lucky ones to snap up the hyped new releases before they sold out, fear not, because Instagram queen and makeup maestro Huda Kattan has a new 18-shade palette in the works — and it's set to be released in a few mere weeks.
Reminiscent of the rich colors of the Middle East, Huda Beauty's latest offering, the Desert Dusk eyeshadow palette, takes us on an Arabian journey, capturing the vivid shades and striking landscapes of Dubai. From the rich sky at sunset to the shifting shades and shadows on the sand, the opulent colors have been encapsulated in this highly pigmented palette. Building on the phenomenal success of the record-breaking Rose Gold Textured Shadows Palette, founder and CEO Huda Kattan wanted to ensure that Desert Dusk would exceed expectations. Determined to take her second palette to stratospheric heights, Huda created 18 new shades with four never-seen-before formulas.
The palette includes eight matte shades, reformulated for an even smoother, butter-like application. The texture from the Huda Beauty Rose Gold palette is reimagined in vibrant purples and ochres, and soft, sandy tones. There are also six pressed pearls in plum, bronze and rose shades, creating a high-shimmer, velvety finish that layers effortlessly on top of matte formulas to add depth and intensity to lids. Three duo-chrome toppers offer exquisite light-shifting formulas, creating an enchanting duo-chrome effect. And finally, the one pure glitter shade, inspired by the precious jewels of the Middle East, with magenta, bronze and golden tones, adds depth and texture. Go bold and apply this glitter shade all over the lid using a flat brush with stiff bristles, or use it as a glitter liner.
“I knew it would be hard to follow the success of our Rose Gold Palette, so I had to replace it with something phenomenal," Kattan explained. "Taking on feedback and appreciation from our previous palette, we perfected the formulas to ensure the creamiest textures for the best application and wear. We combined so many versatile shades and used highly pigmented shadows that can be layered to create a vast array of looks. We also added a mirror for makeup lovers on the go, as this is something our community had been asking for.”
Determined to be involved in every aspect of product development, Huda traveled to Europe to handcraft and finalize the palette. “I spent so much time in Italy to ensure that every shade was exquisite," she says. "I knew exactly what colors and pigments I wanted so I spent hours blending and mixing the colors until we refined the shade and formula of each one. Every color is so special to me because it was an emotional and rigorous journey before we got to the final product.”
The Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette also includes the beloved shade, Angelic, from the Rose Gold palette, while Huda’s favorite shades from the new palette include Nefertiti, a sparkling gold pressed pearl, and Celestial, a shimmering gold and pink duo-chrome sheen.
