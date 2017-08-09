“I knew it would be hard to follow the success of our Rose Gold Palette, so I had to replace it with something phenomenal," Kattan explained. "Taking on feedback and appreciation from our previous palette, we perfected the formulas to ensure the creamiest textures for the best application and wear. We combined so many versatile shades and used highly pigmented shadows that can be layered to create a vast array of looks. We also added a mirror for makeup lovers on the go, as this is something our community had been asking for.”