Another day, another exciting announcement about a soon-to-be-cult eye palette. Over the past couple of months we've been spoilt with the UK launch of Anastasia Beverly Hill's new Subculture shades as well as Urban Decay's Naked Heat palette. But if you weren't one of the lucky ones to snap up the hyped new releases before they sold out, fear not, because Instagram queen and makeup maestro Huda Kattan has just unveiled a new 18-shade palette, set to be released on 18th September.
Reminiscent of the rich colours of the Middle East, Huda Beauty's latest offering, the Desert Dusk eyeshadow palette, takes us on an Arabian journey, capturing the vivid shades and striking landscapes of Dubai. From the rich sky at sunset to the shifting shades and shadows on the sand, the opulent colours of the Middle East have been encapsulated in this highly pigmented palette. Building on the phenomenal success of the record-breaking Rose Gold Textured Shadows Palette, founder and CEO Huda Kattan wanted to ensure that Desert Dusk would exceed expectations. Determined to take her second palette to stratospheric heights, Huda created 18 new shades with four never-seen-before formulas.
The palette includes eight matte shades, reformulated for an even smoother, butter-like application. The texture from the Huda Beauty Rose Gold palette is reimagined in vibrant purples and ochres, and soft sandy nude tones. There are also six pressed pearls in plum, bronze and rose shades, creating a high-shimmer, velvety finish that layers effortlessly on top of matte formulas to add depth and intensity to lids. Three duo-chrome toppers offer exquisite light-shifting formulas, creating an enchanting duo-chrome effect. And finally, the one pure glitter shade, inspired by the precious jewels of the Middle East, with magenta, bronze and golden tones, adds depth and texture. Go bold and apply this glitter shade all over the lid using a flat brush with stiff bristles, or use it as a glitter liner.
“I knew it would be hard to follow the success of our Rose Gold Palette, so I had to replace it with something phenomenal," Kattan explained. "Taking on feedback and appreciation from our previous palette, we perfected the formulas to ensure the creamiest textures for the best application and wear. We combined so many versatile shades and used highly pigmented shadows that can be layered to create a vast array of looks. We also added a mirror for makeup lovers on the go, as this is something our community had been asking for.”
Determined to be involved in every aspect of product development, Huda travelled to Italy to handcraft and finalise the palette. “I spent so much time in Italy to ensure that every shade was exquisite. I knew exactly what colours and pigments I wanted so I spent hours blending and mixing the colours until we refined the shade and formula of each one. Every colour is so special to me because it was an emotional and rigorous journey before we got to the final product.”
The Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette also includes the beloved shade, Angelic, from the Rose Gold palette, while Huda’s favourite shades from the new palette include Nefertiti, a sparkling gold pressed pearl, and Celestial, a shimmering gold and pink duo-chrome sheen.
Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette, £56, launches on 18th September on shophudabeauty.com, also available at Harrods and Selfridges.
