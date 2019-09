In the US, when the Subculture palette was released last week it broke Anastasia Beverly Hills' internal record for the highest sales of a new item as well as crashing the site, so brace yourself for an online stampede when the palette drops in the UK at Cult Beauty on 2nd August. And for those who aren't able to get their hands on it right away, fear not, as this palette will be part of the permanent collection. Form an orderly queue.