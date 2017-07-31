Nothing gets the beauty world excited quite like the launch of a new eyeshadow palette. Following the sell-out success of 2016's Modern Renaissance palette, Anastasia Beverly Hills is back with a new product. Launching in the UK this week, it's already caused quite a stir on social media since it was first teased earlier this month. Taking to Instagram for the big reveal, founder Anastasia Soare wrote: "Subculture is the second palette in the ABH collection created with our insta family in mind. @norvina and I hope you love it, just as much as you love Modern Renaissance."
Advertisement
With 14 hyper-pigmented, earthy shades that range from grungy mattes to bold metallic, Subculture is the cooler, younger sister to Modern Renaissance, which features warmer, berry tones. Perfect for hazy summer nights and autumnal looks, Subculture includes ‘Electric’, a duo chrome lime-gold, ‘New Wave’, an ultra-matte citron orange, ‘Untamed’, an ultra-matte tarnished green, ‘Rowdy’, an ultra-matte blackened purple, ‘Adorn’, a metallic bronze, and ‘Cube’, a duo chrome pink pearl.
In the US, when the Subculture palette was released last week it broke Anastasia Beverly Hills' internal record for the highest sales of a new item as well as crashing the site, so brace yourself for an online stampede when the palette drops in the UK at Cult Beauty on 2nd August. And for those who aren't able to get their hands on it right away, fear not, as this palette will be part of the permanent collection. Form an orderly queue.
The Anastasia Beverly Hills Subculture palette, £41, will be available at Cult Beauty from 2nd August.
Advertisement