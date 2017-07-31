With 14 hyper-pigmented, earthy shades that range from grungy mattes to bold metallic, Subculture is the cooler, younger sister to Modern Renaissance, which features warmer, berry tones. Perfect for hazy summer nights and autumnal looks, Subculture includes ‘Electric’, a duo chrome lime-gold, ‘New Wave’, an ultra-matte citron orange, ‘Untamed’, an ultra-matte tarnished green, ‘Rowdy’, an ultra-matte blackened purple, ‘Adorn’, a metallic bronze, and ‘Cube’, a duo chrome pink pearl.