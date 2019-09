Twitter Just Leaked Something Huge About The Anastasia Subculture Palette

The highly-anticipated palette features 14 new, earthy shades: mattes, chromes, metallics, and all the super-pigmented shades in-between. It was inspired by the success of the cult-favorite Modern Renaissance Palette: Soare says that Modern Renaissance is her day pick, while Subculture is for evening. As expected, the launch of the new Subculture shadow palette had the brand's loyal followers pretty excited — and then equally as devastated when it sold out earlier this week.