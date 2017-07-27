Twitter Just Leaked Something Huge About The Anastasia Subculture Palette

After keeping her lips sealed — even through a potential lawsuit due to leaks — Anastasia Beverly Hills president Claudia Soare just low-key confirmed that the brand's new Subculture Palette might not be limited edition after all. Suffice it to say, people are getting pretty amped up about it.
The highly-anticipated palette features 14 new, earthy shades: mattes, chromes, metallics, and all the super-pigmented shades in-between. It was inspired by the success of the cult-favorite Modern Renaissance Palette: Soare says that Modern Renaissance is her day pick, while Subculture is for evening. As expected, the launch of the new Subculture shadow palette had the brand's loyal followers pretty excited — and then equally as devastated when it sold out earlier this week.
Advertisement
One fan took to Twitter to voice her disappointment after the instant sell-out — and got a surprising response from Soare herself.
Good news is that it's permanent & the holidays are coming up lol— norvina (@norvina1) July 25, 2017
Soare responded to the fan, commenting via Twitter: "Good news is that it's permanent & the holidays are coming up lol." And although she makes no promises, the post leads us to believe that the palette may be joining the brand's permanent collection very soon — or at least getting a restock.
There's no saying how big Subculture will become — for all we know, sales might surpass the beloved ABH Brow Wiz. And while the availability of the eye shadow palette may be in question, at least until there's an official statement, it's certainly a promising lead. Now the big question: When's the restock coming?
Related Video:
Advertisement