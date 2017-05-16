Anastasia's President Just Went Off On Someone Who Leaked Product News

It’s possible that you might have seen the word “leak” somewhere in the news recently — in bold lettering on a chyron, perhaps, or in a headline from the New York Times. When used in this context, a “leak” is defined as “an intentional disclosure of secret information.” In a sentence: “President Donald Trump has been accused of leaking classified information to the Russians,” or, alternatively, “Anastasia Beverly Hills President Claudia Soare delivered a strongly-worded rant on Twitter directed at unnamed persons who leaked photos of yet-to-be-announced products on social media.”
Im so pissed off ! “Leaking” future product by obtaining product from people that work for retailers or manufacturers is not the news.— norvina (@norvina1) May 15, 2017
So, that happened. Soare, who’s not only the president of the cult-favorite brand but also the daughter of its founder and namesake, took to the social media platform to call out who she believes to be a friend of an employee who works at a retailer or manufacturing company that stocks Anastasia Beverly Hills. According to Soare’s tweets, this “friend” leaked an image of a new eyeshadow palette to Reddit, where it quickly went viral. The post was eventually deleted, but not before every trend-spotting blog and Instagram account got the first look at the palette, before the brand even had a chance to break the news.
Advertisement
We have signed non disclosure agreements with partners & posting photos in secret is not only hurtful, it puts companies at risk legally— norvina (@norvina1) May 15, 2017
The sensationalism of leaking product is irresponsible.I work my ass off to create the best product I can, who are you to ruin the reveal?— norvina (@norvina1) May 15, 2017
She also posted a screenshot of the Reddit thread in question, where the original poster had captioned the photo, “A friend of mine works for ABH and snagged me one hot off the presses.”
I wake up to a text from a friend asking me if we showed this palette yet. I wonder why she/he felt within their right to ruin this for me? pic.twitter.com/2zQM8itiHo— norvina (@norvina1) May 15, 2017
Its then picked up by an instagram blog and despite the Reddit account deleting the photos its way too late.— norvina (@norvina1) May 15, 2017
For what it’s worth, Soare definitely has a point: The people who work behind the scenes and put the time and energy into making your favorite products the best they can be, from the marketing to the execution, deserve enough respect that their months (or years) of hard work isn’t being outed in a single Reddit post by a careless customer. We just wish all presidents took leaks so seriously.
Advertisement