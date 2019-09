Anastasia's President Just Went Off On Someone Who Leaked Product News

So, that happened. Soare, who’s not only the president of the cult-favourite brand but also the daughter of its founder and namesake, took to the social media platform to call out who she believes to be a friend of an employee who works at a retailer or manufacturing company that stocks Anastasia Beverly Hills. According to Soare’s tweets, this “friend” leaked an image of a new eyeshadow palette to Reddit, where it quickly went viral. The post was eventually deleted, but not before every trend-spotting blog and Instagram account got the first look at the palette, before the brand even had a chance to break the news.