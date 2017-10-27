Foundations: It's likely there are more bottles than faces for them to cover. And, while all those choices may seem to make your decision easier when picking your best option, it can actually make things a heck of a lot more confusing. Not all foundations are created equal, but where do you even start when it comes to finding what's right for you?
Consider us your face-makeup guinea pigs. We’ve done the legwork and come out on the other side with a list of foundations worthy of the Makeup Hall of Fame. These aren’t necessarily the new kids in the makeup aisle, but they’re the bottles we rely on time and time again — and some of our editors' absolute top picks.
Click through to find our favorite foundations of the bunch. It may just be that your new go-to is hiding somewhere in the pages ahead.