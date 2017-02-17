Foundations. There are probably more bottles than faces to cover. And while all that choice may appear to make your decision easier, it can actually make things more confusing. Shade matching, knowing your skin type, coverage... there's a lot to consider and, more importantly, will it last until after-work drinks? Not all foundations are created equal, but some – old faithfuls, cult hits and hyped new releases – are head and shoulders above the rest.
Well, stop right there: consider us your guinea pigs. We’ve done the legwork and come out on the other side with a list of foundations worthy to be deemed timeless classics. These aren’t necessarily the new kids in the makeup aisle, but they’re the shades and textures we can rely on every time.
Click through to find our our editors' trusty maquillage heroes.