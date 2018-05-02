We have a love-hate relationship with foundation. On one hand, what would we do without the stuff on mornings when we wake up exhausted, red-faced, and in major need of a complexion boost? On the other, attempting to find the right shade and formula when you're standing in front of a wall of hundreds is like trying to crack a nuclear code.
Thankfully, you no longer have to puzzle over finding the right base makeup. And you also don't have to spend more than $17. We tapped Refinery editors and professional makeup artists to share the drugstore picks they love. Whatever your skin type, desired coverage, or finish preference, there's guaranteed to be one that checks all the boxes. Click through to find the perfect one for you.