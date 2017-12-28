With just a few days to go until the much-anticipated end of 2017, it's time to look back on the year that was: both the bad times and the good. In the beauty space, there were setbacks, but there were also people and brands that pushed the industry forward in a major way.
We saw inclusive campaigns that revolutionized the makeup world. Natural hair was celebrated — both in shampoo ads and in the workplace. Redheads finally received the emojis they petitioned for. Hollywood got real about representing young women in film. Pageants included more definitions of beauty. Gender lines were blurred... and that's just the beginning.
We've rounded up the worst, so it's only right that we give you the best. Here's to the most groundbreaking moments of the past year — and hope for an even brighter 2018.