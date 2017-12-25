Fenty's Red Lipstick Looks Good On Everyone — Here's Proof

When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty back in September, we were amazed by the range of foundations and highlighters created to flatter all skin tones, from the lightest to the deepest. Noticeably missing was the presence of a lipstick — just one perfect pink gloss did the trick. "It gives you something, but it doesn’t look like you’re doing the most. We’ll do that later," she hinted.
Fast forward two months, and "later" arrived with the debut of Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color. The brand calls it the "perfect shade of red," and we can confidently say that is not a stretch. Don't believe us? Check out how 22 people from around the world are wearing it. From Jamaica and Spain to China and Romania, this shade lives up to its name everywhere.