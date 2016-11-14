According to Yahoo Beauty, Cara Delevingne's new snake tattoo isn't actually about Slytherin at all. Instead, the model and actress told The Sun that her new reptilian ink — which starts at the middle of her upper hand and extends to her middle finger, as you can see in the photo above — celebrates renewal, renaissance, and her wild side.
"It's about reinvention, shedding of old skin, new beginnings, new life," she said at a Rimmel London event. She added that the snake's tail contains the word 'feral,' because Delevingne believes herself to be feral.
So the new body art isn't about Slytherin, which is okay because we've always thought Cara Delevingne was more of a Ravenclaw.
"It's about reinvention, shedding of old skin, new beginnings, new life," she said at a Rimmel London event. She added that the snake's tail contains the word 'feral,' because Delevingne believes herself to be feral.
So the new body art isn't about Slytherin, which is okay because we've always thought Cara Delevingne was more of a Ravenclaw.
This story was first published on November 9, 2016.
Years after immortalizing a lion on her pointer finger, Cara Delevingne has added another member of the animal kingdom to her hand. And, this time, it's a bit more Slytherin than Gryffindor, if you catch our drift.
The slinky new ink was carefully designed by bestie Amber Heard (yes, the Amber Heard, who apparently moonlights as an artist). Tattoo artist Dr. Woo finished the snake tattoo, which slithers from her wrist all the way up onto her hand and middle finger.
The model and actress has been adding more designs to her body as of late, including a pair of eyes on the back of her neck. This minimal tattoo is definitely one of our favorites, thanks to Heard's delicate design and Woo's expert touch.
We just have one question: Will Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff be next?
Years after immortalizing a lion on her pointer finger, Cara Delevingne has added another member of the animal kingdom to her hand. And, this time, it's a bit more Slytherin than Gryffindor, if you catch our drift.
The slinky new ink was carefully designed by bestie Amber Heard (yes, the Amber Heard, who apparently moonlights as an artist). Tattoo artist Dr. Woo finished the snake tattoo, which slithers from her wrist all the way up onto her hand and middle finger.
The model and actress has been adding more designs to her body as of late, including a pair of eyes on the back of her neck. This minimal tattoo is definitely one of our favorites, thanks to Heard's delicate design and Woo's expert touch.
We just have one question: Will Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff be next?
Advertisement