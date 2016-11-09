Cara Delevingne Just Got A Dainty Tattoo That Slytherins Will Love

Years after immortalising a lion on her pointer finger, Cara Delevingne has added another member of the animal kingdom to her hand. And, this time, it's a bit more Slytherin than Gryffindor, if you catch our drift.
The slinky new ink was carefully designed by bestie Amber Heard (yes, the Amber Heard, who apparently moonlights as an artist). Tattoo artist Dr. Woo finished the snake tattoo, which slithers from her wrist all the way up onto her hand and middle finger.
The model and actress has been adding more designs to her body as of late, including a pair of eyes on the back of her neck. This minimal tattoo is definitely one of our favourites, thanks to Heard's delicate design and Woo's expert touch.
We just have one question: Will Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff be next?
The slinky new ink was carefully designed by bestie Amber Heard (yes, the Amber Heard, who apparently moonlights as an artist). Tattoo artist Dr. Woo finished the snake tattoo, which slithers from her wrist all the way up onto her hand and middle finger.
The model and actress has been adding more designs to her body as of late, including a pair of eyes on the back of her neck. This minimal tattoo is definitely one of our favourites, thanks to Heard's delicate design and Woo's expert touch.
We just have one question: Will Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff be next?
Advertisement