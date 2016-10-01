Cara Delevingne Added Something Eye-Catching To Her Back Tattoo

Cara Delevingne has eyes on the back of her head. Well, more accurately, on her neck. Artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy posted a video of her newest tattoo on Instagram that is, um, eye-catching.
Delevingne added two eyes to the top of her already existing upper-back tattoo, which is a design inspired by Yantra tattooing. This is only the latest in a series of tats for Delevingne. Her most recent before this (that we know of) was one done by Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie. She also made a tattoo-inspired statement by decorating her body with faux tats for the 2015 Met Gala. Is this better than her bacon tattoo, though? No, absolutely not — nothing tops bacon.
