Real friendship is forever. And so are real tattoos given to you by your friends — if you're friends with Margot Robbie, that is. On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the actress, who plays a rather badass Harley Quinn in the highly anticipated Suicide Squad movie, admitted to tattooing co-star Cara Delevingne using a gun that she bought online.
"I don't know what the rules are, but you can buy a tattoo gun on eBay," Robbie laughingly told Fallon. "And I mean, if you've got someone who's willing to let you tattoo them then, I guess, like, we just went ahead and did it."
Robbie and Delevingne apparently became briefly obsessed with tattooing "toe-mojis," a.k.a. little emoji-style faces on the bottom of their toes, during their time on set together. But as Robbie told Fallon, the "toe-mojis" kept rubbing off and she would have to keep redoing them. Not an unoriginal way to pass the time between takes on set, to say the least.
Robbie, who first started giving amateur tattoos to her roommates, went on to tell the late-night host that she has done almost 50 tattoos now — almost double the amount she told Stephen Colbert and Tina Fey she had done back in February. Making Margot Robbie tattoos the new It accessory for film-loving friends in the know? Sure, why not?
