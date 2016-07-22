Current mood: Go get it, girl.
That's the amazing instruction Viola Davis' Amanda Waller issues Cara Delevingne's June Moone/Enchantress in this just-revealed clip from Suicide Squad. Anyone else feel chills?
Proving that Harley Quinn is not the squad's only kick-ass female, Delevingne's mild-mannered Moone transforms into the ghastly Enchantress while government bigwigs watch in horror. A dark hand reaches out, and Moone's hair goes from blond to jet-black. Her prim suit is replaced by a black, Victorian-style dress with a veil. Her skin becomes sooty, her face skeletal.
As Waller points out, Enchantress' powers are pretty amazing. Those folks are right to be crapping themselves.
See for yourself in the clip below. What do you make of Cara D.'s dark side?
