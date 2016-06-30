Cara Delevingne Shows Some Love For St. Vincent

Prepare your IRL-heart eyes, people.
Cara Delevingne shared an Instagram video of her girlfriend, Annie Clark — best known by her stage name, St. Vincent — and it's giving us all the feels. The model and actress captioned the post with a simple heart-eye emoji and tagged Clark.
In the video, Delevingne is standing front-and-center, watching Clark perform at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City.
You might also note that Clark also wearing a very peculiar piece of clothing.
She is dressed as a toilet.
The reason? Unclear.
The post? Super sweet.
Delevingne posted another close-up picture of the funny outfit being put to use. Not literally, of course.
