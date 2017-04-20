This movie is sure to be a tear-jerker — but it also looks super sweet.
The upcoming teen drama Life in a Year stars Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith, and they're playing a couple wise beyond their years. When Delevingne's character finds out that she's dying, her boyfriend Daryn, played by Smith, tries to fit their entire life's experience together into her last year on Earth.
We already knew that both Delevingne and Smith underwent major haircuts for their roles. Will Smith personally trimmed off his son's dredlocs, while Delevingne has been rocking a pixie cut. Now, we've got our first look at the actors filming Life in a Year, and they make a very convincing couple. (Click over to Teen Vogue to see the photos.)
It looks like Delevingne's character will be sporting an orange wig for at least part of the movie. That might mean she's undergoing chemotherapy and chooses to shave her head — but for now, details about the plot are being kept under wraps.
Aside from the sadness of the movie's topic — and how cute these two look as a couple — there's another detail we can't help but notice from the photos. Without his dredlocs, Smith looks so much like a younger version of his dad, Will Smith. Vogue also has a photo of the young Smith in a suit. It's not clear if the image is connected to Life in a Year — but he's giving off some serious Men in Black vibes.
Life in a Year has been filming in Toronto, and changing her hairstyle isn't the only way Delevingne is getting into character. The model-actress shared an Instagram video on Friday of herself learning martial arts in the Canadian city.
We'll be watching for more details about the movie — it's definitely one to keep on your radar.
