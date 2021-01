We Tried The Ordinary’s First Concealer Before Anyone Else & Here Are Our Thoughts

This month, The Ordinary will be adding the High Coverage Formula Concealer to the Colours family, and team R29 were among the very first people to try it ahead of the launch. Priced at £4.90 and available at Deciem from 19th January, the concealers boast 36 shades which correspond to the foundation collection, making it easier to find your colour. "People who are already users of The Ordinary Colours Foundations will be able to match their concealer shade to their existing foundation shade," says Prudvi Kaka, chief scientific officer at Deciem. There are also 15 new shades, which will appear later on this year. "As the formulation is slightly different for concealer, the shade may look different from the foundation before application," adds Prudvi, "but will match once applied to the skin. Our concealer shades have been created to be very slightly lighter than the foundation shades since our research pointed to this as preference."