We Tried The Ordinary’s Concealer Before Anyone Else — & Here Are Our Thoughts

"People who are already users of The Ordinary Colours Foundations will be able to match their concealer shade to their existing foundation shade," says Prudvi Kaka, chief scientific officer at Deciem. "As the formulation is slightly different for concealer, the shade may look different from the foundation before application but will match once applied to the skin. Our concealer shades have been created to be very slightly lighter than the foundation shades since our research pointed to this as preference."