How To Fade Acne Scars For Good — Without A Trip To The Derm

First came the acne and then came the fully-loaded pile of salicylic acid cleansers, benzoyl peroxide creams, and spot treatments. Now all that remains are the ghosts of pimples past: acne scars — and they can haunt you long after the initial breakout has gone away.
The hard truth is that nothing you can buy over-the-counter will be as effective for deep-seated scarring as a derm-recommended prescription or in-office procedure, but there are plenty of at-home skin-care products that do a damn good job of fading the dark spots faster.
Ahead, the best scar-lightening serums, peels, toners, and more that can help get you one step closer to the even-toned complexion you had before that massive breakout. Consider those ghosts busted.
