Skip-care and minimal skincare routines are taking centre stage, as we're looking at a smarter, more mindful approach to products. "Nowadays, we don’t just want good skin for the weekend with quick fixes like acids or masks . Instead, we want good skin going forward into the future," said Nicola. The steps to nailing a mindful skincare routine are simple. "Getting some expert advice is one key thing," says Nicola, but if you don't have access to a dermatologist, there are online resources which might help. "This is what we pride ourselves on at Deciem, whether it's the web service chat, or emailing customer services. We spend a lot of time training our team so they can really advise you on what to use, but more importantly, what not to use. Not every ingredient works for all skin and it's important to remember that not all ingredients work together, either ."