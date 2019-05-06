The Best, Most Effective Face Masks As Recommended By Skin Experts

When something is off with your skin, a good face mask can put you back on the right track in next to no time. The bigger headache comes with finding the best one for whatever it is that ails you — be it a stress breakout, redness around your nose, a constellation of whiteheads on your cheek, a flaky forehead or some combination thereof.
Walk into any beauty store and you'll spot everything from single-use sheet masks to jars filled with charcoal, which promises to "detox" pores; clay to "draw out impurities"; salicylic acid to mop up excess oil and prevent blackheads; and sulphur to prevent spot eruptions. But how do you know which masks are really worth your money?
To make life easier, we asked some of the best skin experts in the business to let us in on the face masks they recommend to their clients – and use themselves.