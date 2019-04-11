Spironolactone is usually used to treat high blood pressure and heart conditions. For this reason, GPs may be reluctant to prescribe it to you, and that's why it pays to visit a skin specialist who can properly assess your skin concerns and determine whether you're the right candidate for the drug. "The drug is 'off-label' so doctors should not be prescribing outside their area of expertise," adds Dr Mahto. "I wouldn’t expect a GP to necessarily prescribe the drug for acne. Their experience comes from using it as a diuretic in heart conditions, which is a totally different population group. Spironolactone also hasn’t gained that much popularity in use yet in the UK, so even many dermatologists aren’t prescribing it routinely at this current time."