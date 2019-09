"For example, acne may be more likely to respond to specific pills that reduce or block the amount of testosterone in the body," says Dr Prudence. Contraceptive pills are popular among those with PCOS, as is anti-androgen (male hormone-blocking) oral medication, spironolactone, for treating both acne and hair issues. "Off-label, spironolactone can help with both types of hair problem," says dermatologist and author of The Skincare Bible , Dr Anjali Mahto. "It can potentially improve both scalp hair growth and hirsutism. However, in this context it should only be prescribed by a consultant dermatologist with experience in its use as it is an unlicensed treatment." Excess hair growth can also be treated with the usual removal techniques, explains Dr Prudence, such as laser hair removal or IPL (intense pulsed light). "Special creams may also help, although it is important to remember that hair can grow back on stopping treatment."