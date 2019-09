"After 10 minutes there was no immediate noticeable difference except that my skin felt tighter and dryer and after a week there was no big change. Maybe on a couple of spots that have stopped being spots (if that makes sense), but my skin staining is really bad at the moment, so even if inflammation was reduced, the hyperpigmentation meant the redness was still there. Though, that's because of my type of skin not the product. I currently have more spots – the deep, painful cystic kind that stain your skin. Fun! However, I'd take that with a pinch of salt. My period was late so I had PMS skin for way longer than normal and I'm mid Differin purge . I might give it another crack once my skin has settled again. Or at least save it for Hallowe'en this year..."