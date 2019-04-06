"I desperately wanted to try this mask, if for no other reason than it looks like what people in the '60s thought the future would look like. Retro-futurism that will allegedly cure my acne while making me look like a neon thumbnail is quite hard to argue against. In reality, though, I couldn't tell you if it actually worked. After cleansing (using the DHC pore cleanser (blue bottle), highly recommend) I'd settle in on my bed for 10 minutes of calming beautifying. What actually happened was either I was wearing my contact lenses and would endeavour to watch Derry Girls through the eye slots or I was wearing my glasses and therefore was temporarily blind and raging I couldn't watch Derry Girls.