Deciem Founder Brandon Truaxe Is Dead At 40

Current acting CEO Nicola Kilner informed Deciem employees of his death in an internal email, Vox reports. “I can’t believe I am typing these words,” Kilner wrote. “Brandon has passed away over the weekend. Heartbroken doesn’t come close to how I, and how I know many of you will be feeling. All offices, warehouses, factories, and stores please close today and take the time to cry with sadness, smile at the good times we had, reflect on what his genius built and hug your loved ones that little harder. We are all in disbelief and shock but I will be in touch again very soon. I love you all incredibly much, as did he.”