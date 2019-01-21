Deciem Founder Brandon Truaxe Is Dead At 40

Brandon Truaxe, the founder and former CEO of Deciem, has died, WWD reports. He was 40 years old. No additional details have been made available at press time. Refinery29 has reached out to Deciem for comment.
Supporters have taken to Truaxe's most recent Instagram posts to express their condolences as they process his passing.
Truaxe founded Deciem in 2013 but was ousted as its CEO in October 2018 after posting a series of troubling videos on the brand’s Instagram page over the course of the year. About two weeks later, Leonard Lauder and Andrew Ross, both of beauty company Estée Lauder, were granted restraining orders against Truaxe following a threatening email. Estée Lauder owns a 28% stake in the company.
Current acting CEO Nicola Kilner informed Deciem employees of his death in an internal email, Vox reports. “I can’t believe I am typing these words,” Kilner wrote. “Brandon has passed away over the weekend. Heartbroken doesn’t come close to how I, and how I know many of you will be feeling. All offices, warehouses, factories, and stores please close today and take the time to cry with sadness, smile at the good times we had, reflect on what his genius built and hug your loved ones that little harder. We are all in disbelief and shock but I will be in touch again very soon. I love you all incredibly much, as did he.”
Deciem is known for its low-cost line The Ordinary. Truaxe pioneered a scientific approach, with affordable products containing single ingredients backed by dermatologic research. The company also houses other skin-care brands, including NIOD and Hylamide, a fragrance brand called Avestan, and hair care products.
Advertisement