Brandon Truaxe Is Officially Out — But Deciem Is Open For Business

The order for injunctive relief, which was granted by Justice Michael Penny shortly after 11:30 a.m. in Toronto, removes Truaxe from Deciem’s board of directors and ends his role as president and CEO. The order also appoints Nicola Kilner as the sole interim CEO of the business, and prohibits Truaxe or any other corporation or entity that he owns or controls from taking any action to appoint or remove to replace anyone on the board of directors. Truaxe did not appear in court and was not represented by counsel.