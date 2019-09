Deciem Founder Brandon Truaxe Announces He's Shutting Down The Company

The Deciem homepage is currently down, and some fans have pointed out on Twitter that they have noticed certain Deciem stores are also closed. Right now, The Ordinary and other Deciem brands are still available to buy through other stockists. That said, after a customer took to Twitter to ask Beautylish if they would still be able to purchase The Ordinary products "after the situation with Deciem," they responded: "We only have a small bit left and will no longer carry The Ordinary or any Deciem products as the founder has discontinued our partnership. Don’t worry we’ll have something coming to replace for you. In the meantime stock up!" Deciem also cut ties with Sephora earlier this year.