There's Mysterious News On The Way From Deciem's Brandon Truaxe

It's been a whirlwind, to say the least — and Truaxe's most recent Instagram post, shared to both the Deciem account and his personal feed less than an hour before this update was published, could be the nail in the coffin for many of the brand's once-loyal followers. The photo itself is a screenshot of a headline on a website called Cosmetics Business that reads, "Deciem founder Brandon Truaxe accused of 'Trump-style social' and 'bullying consumers.'" And what follows alongside the image is an extensive, convoluted rant by Truaxe that begins by calling the comparison "an insult to any President of any country to compare him or her to a small, growing entrepreneur who is a citizen of another country (Canada)" and ends with the demand to "respect [Trump] as the President of a powerful nation and don’t compare me with him." Trauxe continues, "Your comparison would make both of us, and anybody intelligent, angry." He tags Trump's official Instagram account in both the screenshot and the caption.