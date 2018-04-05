Despite the controversial business dealings, some of Deciem's followers are pleased with Truaxe's radical, raw transparency, applauding him for being "honest" and "real." And as for those who aren't? Truaxe made his stance on that very clear in a video posted a few days ago. "From now on, we're going to be deleting any negative comments, unless it's constructive and useful criticism," he told the camera. "Despite my respect for you, you continue to be disrespectful on this account, so let me just remind you kindly that I've never deleted a post before because I wanted to be respectful to you but now I'm going to start changing things because I founded Deciem, so our social account is actually my property."