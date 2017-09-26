These Just-Launched Lip Products From Deciem Will Give You The Perfect Pout

Whether you put it down to Kylie Jenner, the boom of beauty bloggers or Instagram in general, in 2017, we're all obsessed with lips. While 2016 was the year of the brow, now we're over-lining our mouths, trying non-invasive alternatives to lip-fillers and plumping our pouts in a multitude of ways. However, if you're still on a quest to find the perfect lip product that will make your lips look their most luscious and full yet still natural, your search may be over, thanks to a new launch from cult beauty brand Deciem, available from today.
The new lip-focused release from Esho by Deciem is a range of highly advanced treatments developed through a collaboration between the disruptive beauty brand and Dr Tijion Esho, a renowned industry leader in the area of non-surgical aesthetic medicine with a specific expertise in lips. Esho owns his own clinics, features as a TV doctor on E4's Body Fixers and pioneered the 'Instagram' lip, creating outstanding natural results that have made him one of the most influential people in the aesthetics industry.
Advertisement
His new brand in collaboration with Deciem, which has spent over a year in development and 68 formula trials, launches with three hero products, each offering the solution to different lip needs. Sculpt by Esho, £29, available at Victoria Health, combines unparalleled concentrations of pure undiluted peptides and bio-actives to encourage visible lip volume within minutes (prepare for a tingling sensation) and with continued use. It's a pro-HA, pro-collagen, pro-fat and pro-water formula that offers an advanced alternative to more invasive lip treatments with similar results.
Unlike traditional lip hydration products that use mainly oils and waxes to coat the surface of the lips for an instant masking of dehydration, Drench, £12, available at Victoria Health, uses water reservoirs to offer lasting hydration to the lips. The lightweight formula acts as an immediate, non-oily hydrator that helps maintain comfortable water content with continued use. Say goodbye to dry, cracked, chapped lips this winter with this revolutionary product.
If you've experimented with surgery, the Pause product complements lip injection treatments to help encourage and maintain lip volume appearance for longer between each injection. The formula uses several peptide-based and plant-based bio-actives to reduce the need for frequent injections. Apply Pause to lips daily to keep and boost the enhanced appearance of lip volume and contour achieved with treatments.
Thanks to these plumping products from the team behind revolutionary beauty line, The Ordinary, prepare to pucker up, just in time for the party season ahead.
Advertisement