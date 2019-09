These Just-Launched Lip Products From Deciem Will Give You The Perfect Pout

Whether you put it down to Kylie Jenner, the boom of beauty bloggers or Instagram in general, in 2017, we're all obsessed with lips. While 2016 was the year of the brow, now we're over-lining our mouths, trying non-invasive alternatives to lip-fillers and plumping our pouts in a multitude of ways. However, if you're still on a quest to find the perfect lip product that will make your lips look their most luscious and full yet still natural, your search may be over, thanks to a new launch from cult beauty brand Deciem, available from today.