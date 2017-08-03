The Best Non-Invasive Alternatives To Lip Fillers

I, like the rest of the world, only really wised up to lip fillers circa Kylie Jenner. Prior to that, Goldie Hawn’s turn as Elise Elliot and her disastrous ‘work’ in The First Wives Club was enough for me to file fillers away as something that always goes horribly wrong. But with the proliferation of more natural-looking fillers and more transparency on social media (with a few taps, you can watch endless Hyperlapses of lips being mesmerisingly prodded with a needle and slowly expanded), I started to consider them. I even had a consultation with Mr Golchin, a plastic surgeon extraordinaire, but stopped short of going under the needle. Weirdly, the pain doesn’t bother me – it’s the fact that I might like them that scares me. At anywhere from £200-ish to £950 a pop, and factoring in the need for a top-up every six to nine months, it’s an expensive habit to begin in your early 20s. Especially considering my grooming is already reaching the level of pay-the-Amex-bill-without-looking-too-hard...