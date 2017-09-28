This Internet-Famous Beauty Brand Just Launched Something Major

If 2016 was the year of the brow, then 2017 is all about the lips. Whether you chalk it up to Kylie Jenner, the boom of beauty bloggers, or the rise of “Instagram beauty” in general, we’ve become fixated on over-lining our mouths, test-driving non-invasive alternatives to lip fillers (or, on the flip side, getting lip fillers), and pursuing that plumped, perfected look any way we can. But if your quest to find the perfect product for bigger and better lips has yet to come to fruition, there’s one more thing you’re going to want to try — and it comes from Deciem, the cult-favorite beauty company behind The Ordinary.
Esho, which just launched this week, is a range of advanced treatments developed through a collaboration between the disruptive beauty brand and the UK-based Dr. Tijion Esho, an award-winning cosmetic doctor who specializes in non-surgical cosmetic procedures, with a specific expertise in lips. Dr. Esho owns his own eponymous clinics, features as a TV doctor on the E4 reality show Body Fixers, and claims to have pioneered the "Instagram" lip — which would make him a very influential figure in the aesthetics industry, indeed.
Dr. Esho's new brand in collaboration with Deciem, which has spent over a year in development and 68 formula trials, launches with three hero products, with each promising to provide a solution to different lip needs. There's Sculpt, $29, which is formulated with high concentrations of amino acids to encourage natural-looking volume and increased collagen production; Drench, $12, which eschews oils and waxes that coat the lips for the illusion of hydration in favor of deeply hydrating "water reservoirs"; and Pause, $27 — which, in terms of being a true hero, is actually your best bet for helping to maintain lip injections.
The Esho lineup may not put your cosmetic surgeon out of business just yet, but it's a perfect alternative for the needle-shy to bulk up their lips without the commitment.
