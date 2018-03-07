"Standing in the almost aroma-neutral abode, I became aware of an aroma. An aroma so faint, yet so intense, that it abridged the argan oil, the clay walls, the mud, the village, the river, the place, the moment — and, most notably yet, an aroma that did not connect me to a distant memory and instead created an elucidation of something unfamiliar." And so, Truaxe says, "Avestan is the embodiment of this pleasing unfamiliarity. It is a deviation from familiar notes that move us through the past. It is an exploration of the untried. It is a journey to create new meaning through scents. It is a departure from lavender and rose to an unfulfilled journey of unfamiliar notes: clays, stems, saps, places and moments. Avestan is an avant-garde play on nature — one that disallows the mind to identify but creates instead a welcomed occasion to explore. Welcome to Avestan."