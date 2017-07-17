Story from Beauty

The Skin-Care Brand With An Insane Cult Following Is Finally Coming To The U.S.

Rachel Krause
The term “disruptive” gets used and abused almost as frequently as “breaking the internet,” but there’s no better way to describe what The Ordinary has done to the skin-care industry. With budget-friendly prices, potent formulas, minimalist packaging that looks right at home next to your Glossier, and a digital-only presence with a devoted cult-like following, the brand has shaken up the market in a very 2017 way.
The Ordinary isn’t the only killer brand its parent company, Deciem, has under its umbrella. NIOD, Hylamide, The Chemistry Brand — it’s only a matter of time before they, too, become the subject of many a Reddit ode.
We are all over the place, both literally and figuratively. The "figuratively" bit is super-easy: we have got no clue what we are doing as a business but it's working. Now the "literally" bit: last July, we opened our very first store in Toronto. Our 12th store is due to open in London's Covent Garden Market late next week. And here is a summary of where we are and where we are going on the map. It would be really mean if we are close to you and you don't come in for a hug. Now Open: Toronto (Queen W, Yorkville, Cabbagetown, Kensington Market, Square One, Distillery District), Sydney (The Rocks), Melbourne (Chapel St), Seoul (Gangnam), London (Old Spitalfields Market), Mexico City (Antara Polanco) Coming REALLY Soon (dirty work has begun): London (Covent Garden Market, Boxpark and another Boxpark), New York City (Fifth Avenue @ Library), Miami (Design District), Toronto (Exchange Tower), Vancouver (Metropolis at Metrotown) Coming Soon But Less REALLY Soon (2017ish): New York City (Multiple Locations), Vancouver (Multiple Locations), San Francisco, Manchester 2018 (looking for space): Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Madrid, Amsterdam, Berlin, Hong Kong (and obviously more). Oh and... HA Blur and Marula Oil are coming back in stock mid next week. ???

Regardless of whether you’re a diehard fan or looking to dip a toe into the weird, wonderful world of the “abnormal beauty company,” Deciem’s latest news is something any skin-care enthusiast can get excited about. The company announced in an Instagram post over the weekend that it would be growing its brick-and-mortar franchise in a big way, with stores popping up in major cities all over the world, including three in London, one in Miami, one in Toronto, one in Vancouver, and one in New York.
Shoppers have been able to hit up the company’s existing stores in Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, London, and Mexico City over the past year, but the NYC store opening will mark the first time you can purchase Deciem’s products in person stateside. The company also shared that we could expect even more locations in the near future, teasing “multiple” in NYC and Vancouver, as well as additional outlets in San Francisco and Manchester.
For those who already live and die by the best of what Deciem has to offer, being able to shop the products in stores is just a bonus. But for people who’ve yet to try one of the beauty industry’s most exciting new brands, then this news should be all the incentive you need to get acquainted with Deciem before an outpost turns up in your town. It sounds crazy for a skin-care company, but opening-day lines are all but guaranteed to stretch outside the door.
