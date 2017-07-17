We are all over the place, both literally and figuratively. The "figuratively" bit is super-easy: we have got no clue what we are doing as a business but it's working. Now the "literally" bit: last July, we opened our very first store in Toronto. Our 12th store is due to open in London's Covent Garden Market late next week. And here is a summary of where we are and where we are going on the map. It would be really mean if we are close to you and you don't come in for a hug. Now Open: Toronto (Queen W, Yorkville, Cabbagetown, Kensington Market, Square One, Distillery District), Sydney (The Rocks), Melbourne (Chapel St), Seoul (Gangnam), London (Old Spitalfields Market), Mexico City (Antara Polanco) Coming REALLY Soon (dirty work has begun): London (Covent Garden Market, Boxpark and another Boxpark), New York City (Fifth Avenue @ Library), Miami (Design District), Toronto (Exchange Tower), Vancouver (Metropolis at Metrotown) Coming Soon But Less REALLY Soon (2017ish): New York City (Multiple Locations), Vancouver (Multiple Locations), San Francisco, Manchester 2018 (looking for space): Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Madrid, Amsterdam, Berlin, Hong Kong (and obviously more). Oh and... HA Blur and Marula Oil are coming back in stock mid next week. ???

A post shared by THE ABNORMAL BEAUTY COMPANY (@deciem) on Jul 14, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT