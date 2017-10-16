The Internet's Favorite Beauty Company Is About To Change The Foundation Game

Watercolours are coming. In December (just as we will still be recovering from Black Friday). And it's all admittedly very misleading because they are technically thinner than water. Everyone tells us December is the worst time to launch anything which is perfect because maybe we would for once not have any stock issues at launch ?. (Now the complicated questions... a) what are they? oil-free, silicone-free skin tints that look super natural; b) how much will they cost? umm... The Ordinary is written on them; c) how lightweight will they be? the liquids used in the video are all actual Watercolours; d) will the range cover all skin tones? that's obvious... we are from Canada) ❤️??

