25,000 people put their names on the waiting list to be first in line when then-under-the-radar affordable skin-care purveyor, The Ordinary, announced that it would be adding foundation to its already robust collection earlier this year. The overwhelming popularity of the foundation launch (literally — the warehouse was flooded with more than 250,000 orders in the first week, causing them to run out of pumps for the bottles of product) was definitely a catalyst for what’s coming up next: Deciem, The Ordinary’s parent company, revealed via Instagram that its latest innovation is expected to arrive in December. Yes, it’s another foundation, but it’s not just any foundation. It’s Watercolours.
Watercolours are coming. In December (just as we will still be recovering from Black Friday). And it's all admittedly very misleading because they are technically thinner than water. Everyone tells us December is the worst time to launch anything which is perfect because maybe we would for once not have any stock issues at launch ?. (Now the complicated questions... a) what are they? oil-free, silicone-free skin tints that look super natural; b) how much will they cost? umm... The Ordinary is written on them; c) how lightweight will they be? the liquids used in the video are all actual Watercolours; d) will the range cover all skin tones? that's obvious... we are from Canada) ❤️??
As the brand confessed in the caption, the name of the product is really more of a misnomer. “It’s all admittedly very misleading because they are technically thinner than water,” it says. The video clip accompanying the announcement shows the Watercolours in action, flowing like a waterfall, and what looks a lot like boiling on the stovetop. But water, they are not — rather, they’re “oil-free, silicone-free skin tints that look super natural” and come in both matte and dewy finishes.
Even better, if the shade ranges we’ve seen from the Serum and Coverage Foundations are any indication, we can expect a pretty decent selection (not to mention the price point) from the newcomers, too — which means you better start asking everyone on your holiday list for their usual shade. The latest and greatest in lightweight foundation is a much more exciting stocking stuffer than a pair of socks and a Toblerone, don't you think?
