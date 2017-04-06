For those wondering how on earth an hour-long foot rub can possibly have any effect on your mental wellbeing, at the beginning, I was right there with you. The reflexologist tells me he reckons he can feel tension and stress just by massaging the ball of my feet, but then, about 15 minutes in, something mad happens. At any given time throughout the day, I have knot in my chest – a heavy feeling that sits there like a burden. All of sudden though, it goes. It literally disappears in a second. My arms and legs get heavy, I breathe deeper and relief floods my brain.