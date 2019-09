To learn more, I talked to acupuncturist Jo Curle , who works out of Heaton Acupuncture Clinic. Jo is a member of the British Acupuncture Council and is the Facial Enhance UK affiliate for Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Jo explains: “Facial enhancement acupuncture (FEA) is for anyone, male or female, who is concerned about the effects of the ageing process on their skin.” Collagen production starts to deteriorate from the age of 26 and skin is often first to show the signs of ageing. “If we think back to all the moments we have spent stressed, worried or angry, they accumulate and slowly alter the look of a youthful face. Lines appear, jawlines, eyes and muscles sag," says Jo. "Environmental factors and pollution also dull the complexion over time."