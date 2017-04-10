First: the basics. Botox is the brand name given to botulinum toxin by Allergan (there are a handful of other brands who make the injectable). Botulinum toxin is, you guessed it, very toxic and can quickly cause paralysis and respiratory failure if inhaled or ingested. It’s extracted from spores and has a range of uses both medically and cosmetically: "Botox has been used for medical purposes since the 1970s", explained Mr Kambiz Golchin, Facial Plastic Surgeon. "It’s been used to treat people who suffer all kinds of spasmodic conditions, from children who have cerebral palsy or adults who’ve suffered a stroke, or Bell’s palsy. Other than the fact that it’s no longer tested on live animals, the technology behind Botox hasn’t changed much since then. It’s an incredibly reliable and consistent procedure." It works by relaxing muscles under the skin that have been used to the point of forming wrinkles, and can take as little as fifteen minutes to administer, with results lasting up to nine months. While the cosmetic use is still relatively new, Botox’s safety has been proven over decades of medical use: "Children who receive Botox for cerebral palsy treatment will have about five or six times the amount an adult would have for line-smoothing a year, every few months. It’s incredibly safe." added Mr Golchin.