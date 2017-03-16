The link between mental state and facial expression dates back to 1872 with Charles Darwin. In Darwin's book The Expression of the Emotions in Man and Animals, he said that suppressing the expression of an emotion suppresses the underlying emotion as well. Now, when it comes to Botox, in some cases this could be fantastic – imagine having a huge row and, by not showing your upset on your face, you couldn't feel it inside, either? But on the flip side, what if, say, your partner proposed and your inability to show joy on your face dulled the sense of joy you felt inside?