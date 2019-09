Inge Theron, an entrepreneur, had her own experience of too much Botox – afterwards, she told Refinery29, her face no longer looked natural and she couldn't show her expressions properly. As a result, she quit having the treatment altogether and set up a company called FaceGym , which aims to help you look your best for your age without having anything invasive. “Botox can be very addictive,” she says. “I woke up every day looking for a change in my face. Where were the new lines that I had to deal with? When I gave up, everyone kept telling me how good I looked. Being able to smile and show your emotions contributes to the overall endorphins you release when you are expressing yourself. You release tension and can show excitement and happiness.” She now looks at her fine lines and wrinkles with affection. “They’re my war stripes, I’ve danced on enough tables to deserve those stripes!”