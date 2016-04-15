Consultant plastic surgeon and BAAPS President Michael Cadier explains: “There’s no doubt that we are seeing an increase in demand for cosmetic surgery from both men and women. Whether this is inspired by celebrity culture and a recognition that the results of modern aesthetic procedures in the right hands can be subtle, natural-looking and attractive, what is most important is for patients to remember that surgery is on the whole life-changing and irreversible – far from a trivial ‘status symbol’ beauty treatment. The decision to undergo surgery must be well thought-out, with managed expectations, understanding the risks through fully informed consent and – most importantly – choosing the right specialist provider who is properly trained and accredited.”



Consultant plastic surgeon and former BAAPS President Douglas McGeorge agrees in part telling us: “I don’t actually think [young people] copy celebrities, I think the fact that the celebrities get talked about in the news so much and cosmetic surgery gets talked about just desensitises people to the idea of having aesthetic procedures so they don’t feel as concerned about having surgery as they might have in the past. It doesn’t normalise it, it just means that the barriers that were historically present have been lowered so more people would consider it i.e. there’s nothing wrong in having an aesthetic procedure. If you go back a generation, there was almost a guilt attached to having an aesthetic procedure, whereas now, if you have a problem, we know that medicine can address it; we know that the techniques are tried and tested and we know that the results are predictable and the complications are few.”



Someone who may know a fair bit about cosmetic procedures is Kylie Jenner, one of the most influential and examined people in the world with 58 million followers on Instagram. And she’s just 18. The globally-worshipped teen has undergone a drastic transformation in the past couple of years, reportedly having numerous procedures to alter her lips, face shape and bum, not to mention hair and lash extensions and a mask of makeup. Kylie clones can be seen everywhere, from the 13-year-old girl with the over-lined lips on the tube opposite you, to your colleague’s contour. Her influence is unparalleled.



In the latest issue of PAPER magazine, out this week and aptly titled 'YOUth', cover star Kylie makes reference to her unrivalled influence explaining: "It's really crazy. I never really think about it until I'll do a hair colour and then I'll see all my fans in the same hair colour. It's just crazy how much influence I have. It's cool.”

