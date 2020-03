Do I Actually Need To Wash My Face Every Day?

Notice Evans said SPF – that’s right, you still need to be wearing sun protection , even if you’re not going out. If you’re sitting in a room with windows, especially if you sit close to the window, I’m afraid to tell you that the glass offers no protection against UV rays , so lotion up, please. Anyway, if you don’t wash your face, in the short term your skin will look dull and tired. In the long term, Evans "would expect to see that the skin looks inflamed, congested and irritated," also noting that it can exacerbate everything from sensitivity to acne . Your skin has a natural exfoliation cycle where dead skin is sloughed off. But without being manually removed from the surface of your skin through cleansing, a lot of that dead skin just sits there. And if you put serum or moisturiser on top of it, you just compress it all down and then you get the inflammation. And it’s nasty. There, I said it.