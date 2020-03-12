It is also advised to wear gloves if you are cleaning or washing up to protect the hands from irritants or chemicals, Dr Mahto added. "Try not to get the hands wet or irritated any more times than is absolutely necessary, and wear gloves outside. The weather is cold right now and cold air and exposure to the elements can further worsen dryness and hand eczema. The rest of our body is protected by clothing but our face and hands bear the brunt of environmental exposure to cold, wind and pollution.⁣"

Finally, Dr Mahto mentioned that if your hands are cracked or bleeding, then you must seek help from your GP or dermatologist. "Once hand eczema becomes problematic, it may require treatment with a short, sharp burst of topical steroid treatment which requires prescription," wrote Dr Mahto. "When used for appropriate periods of time under expert guidance you should not suffer with any long-term side effects of steroid use. The purpose of the steroid ointment is to reduce inflammation and allow the skin to heal and recover. If treatment is not offered, the eczema will not only cause discomfort, but may restrict your daily activities and the skin becomes vulnerable to infection as it is no longer functioning appropriately as a barrier.⁣"