Dr. Mahto also advises wearing gloves if you're cleaning your home or doing dishes to protect the hands from irritants or chemicals. "Try not to get the hands wet or irritated any more times than is absolutely necessary, and wear gloves outside. The weather is cold right now and cold air and exposure to the elements can further worsen dryness and hand eczema," she says. "The rest of our body is protected by clothing but our face and hands bear the brunt of environmental exposure to cold, wind, and pollution.⁣"

⁣

Finally, Dr. Mahto mentioned that if your hands are cracked or bleeding, you should seek help from your doctor or dermatologist. "Once hand eczema becomes problematic, it may require treatment with a short, sharp burst of topical steroid treatment which requires a prescription," she wrote. "When used for appropriate periods of time under expert guidance, you should not suffer from any long-term side effects of steroid use. The purpose of the steroid ointment is to reduce inflammation and allow the skin to heal and recover. If treatment is not offered, the eczema will not only cause discomfort, but may restrict your daily activities and the skin becomes vulnerable to infection as it is no longer functioning appropriately as a barrier.⁣"